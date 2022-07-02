Megan Fox’s ex Brian Austin Green is a father for the fifth time

The actor Brian AustinGreenformer actress Megan Fox, announced the news of the birth of her fifth child through his Instagram account, through a photo of the newborn holding his father’s finger. The couple called Zane Walker Green, who was born last June 28 at 12:12 noon

The dancer Sharna Burgess He has also shared the same photo on his Instagram account with the message: “My heart is now forever outside my body.”

Zane is the first son of Burgess and the fifth of Brian Austin Green. He is the father of Noah, Bodhi and Journey with his ex-wife Megan fox, who is now dating musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian is also the father of 20-year-old Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

On the occasion of Father’s day He uploaded a photo with his five children in a bathtub to celebrate that important day.

How did Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess’s relationship start??

Burgess and Green they started dating in late 2020, following Brian’s split from his now ex-wife Megan fox in May of that year. The couple’s divorce proceedings took place in October 2021.

The dancer and the actor began their relationship after sharing the 30th season of the dance reality together Dancing With the Stars. Brian AustinGreen surprised the world by being caught by the paparazzi giving tender kisses to Shanna in Hawaii. The new relationship was, at the time, confirmed to ‘E! News’, by a source close to the couple, who indicated the romance between the two had begun in a natural and very romantic way.

After 1 year of relationship, they announced that they were expecting their first baby.

The couple has indicated that they had always wanted to start a family, but for them everything has been surprising. “The Universe made its own plan, found a window and put it together. We are big believers and everything happens for a reason.” wrote the actor’s girlfriend.

during his maternity stage, Burgess has been a fervent user of social networks, through her Instagram she has shared her journey in that sweet wait, starting with her cravings until her advanced stage of pregnancy.

“Brian Austin Green, I love your family. I love that it’s growing up and I love you. How did we get so lucky?”, that way Shanna She published through her networks the announcement of her pregnancy at 37 years old.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Shanna he dedicated these words to his partner Brian AustinGreen.

“You are an incredible father and that is evident in how your children look at you, love you and respect you. Knowing that you are by my side sharing this next adventure fills me with true happiness and absolute confidence. Love you. We all love you Happy Father’s Day, baby.wrote the dancer and choreographer.

What happened to Megan Fox?

Megan and Brian finalized their divorce on February 8, 2021, a judge signed the final divorce agreement between the actors. Megan had recently confirmed her engagement to the singer Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They met in 2020, when they were filming ‘Midnight at Swichgrass’ together, a film in which he himself acknowledged having participated just to be close to the actress.

Megan and Machine have been in a relationship for almost two years and are already one of the most established couples of the moment and controversial for their declarations of their intimacy in public like the time they both consumed each other’s blood or the time Megan hinted that they had sex on an Airbnb table.