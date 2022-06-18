Megan fox landed this weekend in Argentina to accompany her boyfriend, the musician Machine Gun Kelly, who participated in the second day of the Lollapalooza 2022. The protagonist of Transformers He landed wearing a pink cap with a fuchsia mega coat, well guarded by private security. through stories of instagram, actress He shared his stay with his almost 20 million followers.

Megan Fox’s hours in Argentina (and what she did)

On Saturday the 19th, Megan fox was photographed on the side of the stage Flow, where Machine Gun Kelly gave an amazing recital. the rocker he dazzled with his emo, punk and Californian style; while the actress shared images from backstage, where she captured the madness of the fans within this massive event.

For the occasion, Hollywood actress She wore a shocking pink knitted outfit, with bows and a matching miniskirt. Megan She opted to complement her outfit with platform boots and spikes to match the garments, as well as a striking pink leather choker with silver studs, chains and a pair of fuchsia dice-shaped charms.

The protagonist of Transformers She chose to wear her hair loosely styled in waves and a neon fuchsia manicure. Her makeup was based on eyes with cat eye liner, mascara, blush and nude lips with gloss.

In addition to posing with the musicians who shone at the Lollapalooza 2022 Fox shared a photo where she is seen touching up her boyfriend’s hairstyle.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They are one of the most stylish couples of the moment.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged:

MMegan Fox and Gun Machine Kelly they got engaged to be married. The actress and the singer have been dating for a year and a half and have become one of Hollywood’s favorite couples.

It was the actress who through her social networks shared the video where the proposal of the interpreter of “Bloody Valentine” is seen. Although you can’t hear what they say in the clip, Megan wrote a long and moving message that seals the great moment she is going through.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree… We asked for magic. Little did we know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after we’d been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes…And then we drank each other’s blood,” he wrote. the actress in the post description.

