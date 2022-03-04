Megan Fox’s makeup trick for a good face effect

8 types of ‘eyeliner’ that sweep TikTok.

Do you stay up late watching videos on TikTok and when you wake up your face looks like a poem? Do you want your eyes to look more awake and luminous? do Are you reading this with a teleshopping voice? Well don’t worry because Megan fox It has the perfect trick, and it is so easy to copy that from now on you will always put it into practice. If you think that there is nothing more flattering than the black ‘eyeliner’ and you are one of those who avoids outlined whiteyou’re going to change your mind as soon as you see how good it suits the actress.

The point is that we were scrolling through Megan Fox’s Instagram profile when we realized that there is something that always repeats itself in her beauty looks: the use of white eyeliner on the water line. This product has the power to visually enlarge the eyesproviding a touch of luminosity that works wonders on tired eyes.

If there is something that is not usually missing in Megan Fox’s beauty bag, it is the black ‘eyeliner’, a product that combines with the white liner to achieve that very flattering effect on the look. We are going to copy it!

Getting an awake look has never been so easy. White eye pencil is one of the favorite products of expert make-up artists to get the most out of this area of ​​the face. A technique that Megan has undoubtedly taken good note of, because she does not stop putting it into practice. How had we not noticed before? By the way, we love how you combine the eyeshadow with the manicure.

Seeing how good it suits you, it won’t take long to add this wonderful product to our bag. Do you also need to try Megan’s trick immediately? Well, check out this Essence white eye pencil that we found on Amazon.

We are already adding it to the basket!

