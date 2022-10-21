Entertainment

Megan Fox’s Monochrome Look That Got America Talking

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Beyond standing out in his acting role and starring in many movies in the Hollywood world, Megan fox It is without a doubt a reference when it comes to talking about fashion. In all these years in the center of attention and taking all eyes, her evolution has been very well marked and she is a clear figure to follow due to her imprint.

She always decides to bet on her looks, from absolute extravagance to simplicity. For 20 years she has become a true sex symbol, embracing the glamor of old Hollywood but also betting on street style, vintage and even originality when parading on the red carpet. A chameleon in the way she dresses.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emily Blunt wants her husband, John Krasinski, to be Reed Richards again

9 mins ago

In New York, rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to 2018 club fight

10 mins ago

‘Amsterdam’, let’s see, let’s see David O. Russell… what happened?

20 mins ago

Black Adam Movie Review: The Rock Deserved Better

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button