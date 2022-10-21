Megan Fox’s Monochrome Look That Got America Talking

Beyond standing out in his acting role and starring in many movies in the Hollywood world, Megan fox It is without a doubt a reference when it comes to talking about fashion. In all these years in the center of attention and taking all eyes, her evolution has been very well marked and she is a clear figure to follow due to her imprint.

She always decides to bet on her looks, from absolute extravagance to simplicity. For 20 years she has become a true sex symbol, embracing the glamor of old Hollywood but also betting on street style, vintage and even originality when parading on the red carpet. A chameleon in the way she dresses.

These days, and always sharing all her looks through her social networks, Megan She captivated everyone with a monochrome choice that has undoubtedly given the entire United States something to talk about, always aware of what the actress chooses to wear as a trend.

She got almost 2 million likes by wearing only a light neutral colored bodysuit and some cuts of fabric hid part of her silhouette so as not to be completely exposed. Tights to the body and boots of the same color to accompany the look.

She wore a dress with a corset, drape and transparencies by the firm Kim Shui, which she accompanied with a matching Alexander Wang overcoat, of a similar hue although a little lighter and to give a perfect contrast to the outfit. The boots, also in the same vein, are from Paris Texas.

Since a few weeks Megan She also bet on a change of look for her hair, leaving behind the dark hair that she held for a long time to transform it into blonde and become a true Barbie Girl. It is not the first time that she has done it, but without a doubt, everyone noticed this color change in her hair.

The drastic changes that Fox Within her day to day they surprise everyone and in fact her stylist, Dimitris Giannetos, was the one who highlighted the similarity of the actress with the Barbie doll. It is he who has also been behind her changes when we have seen her with pink hair, often matching ‘pink’ outfits that drive the Barbiecore trend.

Definitely, beyond the impressive appearance that she has today with her 36 years and being a trend for a long time, the actress does not stop dazzling with each twist of style that she has and her enormous ability to adapt to everything (and that precisely everything fits perfectly with it) is something that stands out by far.