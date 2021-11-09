Megan Fox’s new trendy look

Megan Fox she opted for a bold makeover and said goodbye to her long dark hair. Instead of the classic mahogany color, which she sported far and wide recently on the red carpets, the actress wanted to dare by presenting a new hairstyle to the people of the web. His hair now I am silver, an aspect that fully represents (word of Megan Fox) “the daughter of the devil“. From the caption, we understand that the actress has chosen to dye her hair grey for a film role. In fact, she was recently included in the cast of the thriller film Johnny & Clyde.

Megan Fox changes her hair look: silver hair

What is certain is that it could also be a wig. However, her trusted hair stylist, Miles Jeffries, in turn published Megan Fox’s selfie, writing: “Best hair makeover ever for Megan Fox! “. This suggests that the actress opted for the good old dye. And the parallels with Kim Kardashian were not long in coming. Several users have pointed out the similarity between the two and how this hair shade approximates America’s most popular family.

This because Kim Kardashian, a few years ago, he shocked the web by opting for a silver ice effect who immediately dictated trend. And, like Fox, Kim had also opted for a centerline with darker roots, in perfect contrast with the silver blonde of the hair. What seemed like a gamble in 2017 is now declared a trend.

Both Kardashian and Megan Fox favor dark hair but, recently, they wanted to change their hair look. While Fox opted for a silver shade, Kardashian also showed interest in platinum blonde. All that remains is to wonder how long the total silver look of Megan Fox e will last what other celebrity will imitate the style.

