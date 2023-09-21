Megan Fox’s Nitara Gets Angry While Nintendo Switch Mortal Kombat 1 Update Was Promised – Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), Nintendo Co. (OTC:NTDOY)

“The best report Benzinga has ever produced” Huge returns are possible in this market! For a limited time, get access to Benzinga Insider reports, normally $47/month, for just $0.99! Discover wildly undervalued stocks before they skyrocket! Time is Running Out! Act fast and secure your future property at this incredible discount! Claim your $0.99 offer now! advertising related

Nintendo Switch version of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.(NASDAQ:WBD) mortal kombat 1 You has faced a wave of criticism, mainly based on its poor graphics and performance issues.

In response to these concerns, ed boonThe lead developer from the Netherlands recently addressed the situation in an interview with BBC Newsbeat, assuring players that there will be significant improvements to the game.

“Many of the concerns and issues raised will certainly be addressed,” Boone said. “It would have been ideal for us to release the version we wanted exactly. But anything we find problematic is on our list and will be fixed.”

A major point of contention surrounding the Switch version of the game is its price, which matches its counterparts on more powerful consoles at $70.

While some decline was expected due to nintendo adr Due to (OTC:NTDOY) handheld hardware limitations, players have reported a number of problems.

These include extremely low-resolution textures, awkward character models, and frequent drops in frame rate, resulting in an unstable and unsatisfactory gameplay experience.

However, the criticisms of Mortal Kombat 1 don’t end with performance issues.

Actress Megan Fox, She, who plays Nitara in the game, has faced criticism for her voice acting.

Fans have expressed disappointment and pointed out that her presentation lacked the intensity and emotion required for a vampire character.

On platforms like Twitter and TikTok, players have shared their opinions, with one user saying, “Megan Fox’s voice sounds like AI,” while another commented, “I don’t mind Megan Fox voicing Nitara. No, but oh my god, his voice sucks.”

Photo: Warner Bros. Games on Steam.