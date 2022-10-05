Megan Fox’s pants that made the whole United States speak

It is undeniable the fact that Megan fox She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. However, not only is her facet in her acting a guarantee, but she has also been able to set a strong trend in her modeling career.

It is clear that the impressive looks of Megan they are captivating, and that his privileged physique allows him to dare to challenge fashion. This is how during these hours she dazzled all his followers with a particular outfit that he wore and went viral in a matter of minutes.

The actress appeared at the acclaimed Milan Fashion Week in a controversial snakeskin garment. It is a pair of pants that she wore when she went out for dinner at the Giacomo restaurant accompanied by her fiancé, the rapper. Machine Gun Kelly.

With a totally extravagant style, Fox She wore these super edgy Kim Shui pants made from a green leather print fabric, with fishnets that showed off her long legs and the absence of underwear. That undoubtedly drew a lot of attention from the followers.

Related news

She completed her outfit with a skimpy cleavage top and a lumberjack shirt. She upped the glam with yellow pointed-toe sneakers and a burgundy fleece beanie. She left her black hair loose, wore nude lips and cat eye liner on her eyelids that focused attention on her feline look. She impressed with a flawless royal blue manicure.

The truth is that, although the actress showed off her particular look with a lot of style on her Instagram account, some users commented that it seemed very uncomfortable to use. Regardless of this, the publication gathered more than 2.5 million likes, as part of the support for the outfit and its protagonist.

Fox and her boyfriend Kelly They are one of the most followed couples of the moment. They began their relationship in March 2020 after a crush on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. A few months ago the couple announced their engagement, however at that time there were two very strange details: the couple drank each other’s blood and the engagement ring had thorns that would make the actress hurt if she decided to remove it from her finger.

The particular style of Megan It is definitely key when playing it for using such risky outfits. And without a doubt, it marks a trend, since despite how controversial her choices are, she ends up receiving the blessing and applause of her fans.