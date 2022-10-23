Megan Fox’s sarcastic message to those who criticize her as a mother

“Can’t you post selfies because you have kids? Wtf get yourself a life please”; “Mom-shaming is not a personality trait your mother is proud of”; In a world where you can’t escape the spotlight, you’re doing an amazing job of separating your professional life from your private life, because you know it’s not going to be easy! You are doing an amazing job Mommy Megan”, were some of the supportive comments she received.

However, several users gave themselves the freedom to respond to the Internet user who questioned Megan and highlighted that Noah, Bodhi Y Journey are in the care of Brian and his girlfriend Sharna Burgessmainly.

the actress of ‘Ninja Turtles’ She only took the time to respond to the comment about her motherhood and left aside the criticism that focused on her physique, as several Internet users attacked her for the alleged abuse of plastic surgeries that, according to many of them, have transformed her into a totally different person than he was when he was young.

Megan fox

(Instagram/Megan Fox)



“So much plastic surgery I thought I was Kim Kardashian”; “She looks nothing like Megan. Too much plastic surgery…very sad…”; “Are you slowly transforming into a Kardashian?”