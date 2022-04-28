Megan Fox’s tears defending her son | Love 40

The actress Megan fox She is clear, like any mother, that the physical and mental well-being of her children is the most important thing. This is demonstrated every time the subject of the parenting. The interpreter of films like transformers She has always been highly criticized for the education she was giving her three children.

The fundamental thing is that children are happy being the way they are. If she’s wearing dresses, she won’t complain. However, she has run into a society that is today critical of what she considers different. It is not the first time that this issue about Fox’s children has come to light. She does not hesitate to defend her eldest son Noah of comments about their way of dressing. The actress has stated that when it comes to the sexual identity of her little ones she has not intervened, she is letting them choose freely. She has also explained on several occasions that she has opted for a non-binary parenting.

Now in the post Glamor from the UK has once again come out in defense of her son who continues to be attacked for wearing dresses. The actress has explained that Noah started wearing dresses since she was 2 years old. Now 9 years old, she recognizes that she cannot control what other children say to her at school. The actress has moved the journalists who interviewed her for Glamor with her tears. “We have done a very good job and maintain their innocence in many ways, but I know that I cannot protect them forever, even though I have a son who suffers.” In spite of everything, “it is difficult to be a mother” the actress has concluded.

At Megan’s house, her children have had access to books written by transgender children and others that were about how you can be a child and express yourself through clothing in the way you see fit from a very young age.

Children and Frozen dresses

Singer Adele faced something similar when photos of her son in Princess Anna’s dress were published Frozen. Adele settled the controversy, how could it be otherwise, giving her full support to her son.

It is clear that a mother will defend her son in all circumstances. Megan Fox and Adele are great moms and they’re doing great giving their offspring freedom.