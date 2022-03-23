Megan Fox’s tour of Asunción is a sensation in networks

Actress Megan Fox arrived in the country on Monday afternoon accompanying her partner, the singer known as Machine Gun Kelly. She toured the capital generating various comments on social networks.

The actress, who became famous for the Transformers saga, arrived in the country on Monday afternoon, accompanying the singer Machine Gun Kelly, who will perform at the Asunción festival.

Megan and her boyfriend went to the Costanera de Asunción, specifically in the bay area where they apparently did an activity that is currently called “birding”, that is, bird watching.

Later, they went to a place in Loma San Jerónimo, known as Ko’ape Bar Mirador, where they enjoyed the sunset.

As expected, the images reached social networks, generating all kinds of comments and memes about the star’s activity.

But that was not all, in the early hours of this Tuesday, Mia Khalifa, the former adult film actress, also landed, also accompanying her partner, the singer Jhay Cortez.

More information below:

And there Trovato told them that he was going to build a stadium with a view of the sea pic.twitter.com/fO9XH18Cra — DIEGO (@RapVa) March 21, 2022

There is nothing more RANDOM than Megan Fox and her boyfriend’s tour, and I love that they go to those places. pic.twitter.com/wicB7yg1qD – José (@JOSEESCAURIZA) March 21, 2022

MEGAN FOX ON THE GROUND PARAGUAYOOO GREETINGS TO US ALL TODISIMA QUEENAAAA pic.twitter.com/bSJU4eQyxV — s as in sarambi (@sofiajure_) March 21, 2022

Megan Fox after meeting her first Bache Asunceno pic.twitter.com/8rxacAPmBN – BrunoLedesma (@brunoledesmab) March 21, 2022

Confirm that we are all like this while Megan Fox advances and continues to discover things about our beautiful city pic.twitter.com/acYmRYLWLi — Alexis Javier (@allexis04) March 21, 2022

Welcome Megan Fox to our beautiful city. pic.twitter.com/UL6kc7ejvd – Maximiliano Manzoni (@maxtropiero_) March 21, 2022

Mgk and Megan Fox like me in the patio of my house with the champagne from Pilsen dm strong all the vd for me that all this is ball pic.twitter.com/ubsYy7onZc — Agrippina (@aagripinaa) March 21, 2022

Those of Ko’ape Bar after Megan Fox’s visit pic.twitter.com/6GsGabhqwd – Danna Meza (@dannameza_) March 21, 2022

The Aedes Aegypti when it bites Megan Fox pic.twitter.com/JXRZxNT3R7 – Andrea (@AvalosAndrea17) March 21, 2022