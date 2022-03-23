Megan Fox’s tour of Asunción is a sensation in networks

Actress Megan Fox arrived in the country on Monday afternoon accompanying her partner, the singer known as Machine Gun Kelly. She toured the capital generating various comments on social networks.

The actress, who became famous for the Transformers saga, arrived in the country on Monday afternoon, accompanying the singer Machine Gun Kelly, who will perform at the Asunción festival.

Megan and her boyfriend went to the Costanera de Asunción, specifically in the bay area where they apparently did an activity that is currently called “birding”, that is, bird watching.

Later, they went to a place in Loma San Jerónimo, known as Ko’ape Bar Mirador, where they enjoyed the sunset.

As expected, the images reached social networks, generating all kinds of comments and memes about the star’s activity.

But that was not all, in the early hours of this Tuesday, Mia Khalifa, the former adult film actress, also landed, also accompanying her partner, the singer Jhay Cortez.

