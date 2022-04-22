Megan Thee Stallion Attends Met Gala 2022 At Moschino

Hot girls gala.

Rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion will attend the 2022 Met Gala, Page Six Style can exclusively confirm.

Multiple sources tell us the 27-year-old “Savage” singer will be wearing a Moschino design by Jeremy Scott. However, the details of his custom outfit have not been revealed.

This year’s theme is “In America: A Fashion Anthology,” following last year’s “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” theme, and the dress code calls for “golden glamour.” according to Vogue.

Megan walked the long carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the first time in 2021, wearing a baby pink Coach dress studded with crystals.

The Met Gala takes place every year on the first Monday in May and is considered one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Megan blows a kiss while on the Met Gala carpet in 2021. false images

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda have been named this year’s hosts.

Katy Perry, who has collaborated with Scott, 46, on over-the-top party looks over the years, recently told Page Six Style that she’s “playing a whole different card” this time.

“Maybe he comes in armor or something,” the 37-year-old “Dark Horse” singer joked.

“Maybe I’m not even goingbecause I’m going to send the armor to someone and they’re just going to pretend to be me!”

Perry is famous for her over-the-top Met Gala outfits, having dressed as a Moschino-clad chandelier and cheeseburger in 2019 and rocked a dramatic red Maison Margiela Artisanal look in 2017. FilmMagic; wireframe image; false images

Scott revealed in 2019 that Perry started working with him after she confessed that she was a big fan of the American fashion designer.

“He came up to me at a fan event before his first album came out and told me he loved my job and hoped to wear my clothes one day,” she told Page Six Style exclusively.

He added of their work together: “Katy speaks my language so genuinely, not just on a visual and creative level, but on a human level. She really is someone I admire as a friend, as an artist, as a performer, and as a human being.”

Megan posed in Moschino on Instagram earlier this week. the stallion/Instagram

Scott has transformed Perry into everything from a cheeseburger to a fully functioning chandelier for the Met Gala, and has also created over-the-top Met looks for Madonna, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani and Kacey Musgraves in the past.

Time will tell if Megan takes the same eccentric route.