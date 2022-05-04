Megan Thee Stallion gives middle finger to Supreme Court bill

The United States is living a historic moment: the right to abortion is questioned by the Supreme Court. A change opposed Megan Thee Stallion, who made it known without detour.

On the other side of the Atlantic, tension is mounting. The right to abortion, enshrined in the US Constitution, could be erased from it, leaving each State the choice to apply it or not. A historical questioning ofa fundamental right which does not leave indifferent: many are the personalities like Billie Eilish Where Miley Cyrus to speak up to oppose this insidious and dangerous change, which could set American women back 50 years.

“Who are you to tell me what to do with my body?”

Among the personalities committed to maintaining this right in the Constitution, we discover in particular Megan Thee Stallion : the artist of savage made it known during a concert at the Austin City Limits festival on Friday (April 29th). On stage, she did a middle finger explaining : *”It’s a big fuck you to all the men who try to tell me what to do with my body”, before adding: “Because who are you to tell me what to do with my body?”.*

This position is not really surprising for fans of the rapper: she had already expressed her opinion on the subject. The WAP singer also shared her message on social media, lamenting the setback for women’s rights in Texas: *”You all know I’m from Texas, and we deserve better”, she had written then. “Politicians want to stop access to abortion and control our bodies, our lives, our futures. I oppose it.”*

One more voice in support of women, whose rights seem never to be acquired, and constantly questioned. Despite numerous public oppositions, the law is still likely to pass, according to the latest information collected by France Info aTuesday, May 3.