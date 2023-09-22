Megan Thee Stallion makes festival appearance to join Beyoncé at Houston music festival this weekend

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

Just when you thought the hype for Queen Bey’s Houston homecoming couldn’t get any bigger, fellow Houstonian — and A-list artist — Megan Thee Stallion to join Beyoncé for her Renaissance tour dates In Houston.

Over the past few weeks, the city has been in Houston in anticipation of Beyoncé’s return. The all-time GRAMMY-winning artist is set to perform Two sold out concerts at NRG Stadium For her Renaissance Tour. To add to the anticipation, fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion will join Beyoncé in what will be a concert for the ages.

In fact, to open for Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion had to pull out of a scheduled headlining performance At the Global Citizen Festival in NYC’s Central Park.

The news came on September 10, 11 days before he was scheduled to attend the festival.

“Hello – due to an unexpected scheduling conflict, Megan Thee Stallion will no longer be available to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival,” Global Citizen published in a Twitter post. The reason given is “Unintentional duplicate scheduling mistake by their team,” was what Beyoncé asked him.

Megan Thee Stallion – recent Houston City Key holder Partnered with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to establish scholarship fund Up to $150,000 at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Before this weekend, Local businesses have captured the spirit of the Beyhive, From local bars like Bowl & Barrel, The General Public, Angel Share HTX and Bar Louie, making Beyoncé Inspired CocktailsTo Beyoncé-Themed Pilates Classes Also in Montrose Collective Beyonce-Themed Lattes On slowpokes.

Other Beyoncé-related events going on in Houston include A silent disco at the rooftop cinema club Scheduled for September 28, there is also a rooftop concert series going on Classic renditions of Beyonce’s hits In a charming setting.