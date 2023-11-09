Megan Thee Stallion presents her new single and video “Cobra”, her first independent release with Hot Girl Productions – Noticias del Paraná

As part of the announcement, Megan also launched the corresponding music video for “Cobra”, directed by Douglas Bernard.

“Cobra” marks a revitalized chapter in the Houston native’s career, given that the song is her first release on Megan’s independent music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions. New beginnings are also a major theme on “Cobra”, as Megan outlines the importance of letting go of the past and starting over with vulnerable but poignant lyrics.

The new single also features Megan rapping over an uptempo beat produced by Bankroll Got It, Shawn “Source” Jarrett and Deryck Milo. He was also instrumental in the production of “Cobra”, working with guitarist Diggy Lessard to perfect the rhythm.

“Cobra” is Megan’s first solo release of 2023 and her first since releasing Tromazin in August 2022, featuring collaborations with Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Leto, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty and others. Is included. Houston artists such as Sauce Walka, Big Pokey and Lil Keke.

Recently, Megan hosted her star-studded Hottieween party, which included artists like Offset, Victoria Monet, John Boyega, Glorilla, Kash Doll, BMF actor Da’Vinci, Zonnique, Rocko, Dominican dembow artist Yise Elm and many more. Were. This comes after Megan’s stellar performance at Atlanta’s One Music Fest.