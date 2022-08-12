Megan Thee Stallion released “Traumazine” well, despite conflicts with her label

Noam Galai / Getty Images for ABA Noam Galai / Getty Images for ABA Megan Thee Stallion, here in August 2022, in New York.

MUSIC – The new American rap star is back. This Friday August 11, Megan Thee Stallion, who notably made an impression for her collaboration with rapper Cardi B on WAPunveiled their long-awaited second and latest studio album, Traumazine.

And this, in a tense context. On Twitter, the day before, the interpreter of Thot Shit took to the stage to assure her fans that the record was well and truly on the way, recalling that she ” always problems to release his music under his label “. “ All this conflict and having to go to court to get my art out has been so stressfulshe says. Thanks to you girls for supporting me through all this bullshit. »

Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court… https://t.co/96VwWVe4Ta — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) See the tweet

Megan Thee Stallion and the music label 1501 Certified Entertainment have gone to court together several times, like last February. Several Anglo-Saxon media, including the NMEexplained that the rapper had filed a new lawsuit against her record company, claiming that the contract that binds her to her is too restrictive.

Megan Thee Stallion having a limited number of discs (and fixed beforehand by the contract) with this record company, she accuses 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her from releasing new ones to keep her in her stable.

Having become an essential artist in the space of just a few years, the unfiltered rapper is today one of the most listened to and coveted musicians. The two million copies sold of his previous opuses can testify to this. The featurings that make up Traumazine, too.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album features pop star Dua Lipa, rising rap star Latto, and new illustrious names including Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye and Future. The 18 pieces with evocative titles, such as Anxiety Where Budgettalk about a new stage in the life of the rapper, more serious and less light than the one mentioned on good newshis first album.

