Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion released “Traumazine” well, despite conflicts with her label

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Megan Thee Stallion visits
Noam Galai / Getty Images for ABA NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 10: Megan Thee Stallion visits “The Morning Mash-Up” at the SiriusXM Studios on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA)

Noam Galai / Getty Images for ABA

Megan Thee Stallion, here in August 2022, in New York.

MUSIC – The new American rap star is back. This Friday August 11, Megan Thee Stallion, who notably made an impression for her collaboration with rapper Cardi B on WAPunveiled their long-awaited second and latest studio album, Traumazine.

And this, in a tense context. On Twitter, the day before, the interpreter of Thot Shit took to the stage to assure her fans that the record was well and truly on the way, recalling that she ” always problems to release his music under his label “. “ All this conflict and having to go to court to get my art out has been so stressfulshe says. Thanks to you girls for supporting me through all this bullshit. »

Megan Thee Stallion and the music label 1501 Certified Entertainment have gone to court together several times, like last February. Several Anglo-Saxon media, including the NMEexplained that the rapper had filed a new lawsuit against her record company, claiming that the contract that binds her to her is too restrictive.

Megan Thee Stallion having a limited number of discs (and fixed beforehand by the contract) with this record company, she accuses 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her from releasing new ones to keep her in her stable.

Having become an essential artist in the space of just a few years, the unfiltered rapper is today one of the most listened to and coveted musicians. The two million copies sold of his previous opuses can testify to this. The featurings that make up Traumazine, too.

Megan Thee Stallion’s new album features pop star Dua Lipa, rising rap star Latto, and new illustrious names including Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye and Future. The 18 pieces with evocative titles, such as Anxiety Where Budgettalk about a new stage in the life of the rapper, more serious and less light than the one mentioned on good newshis first album.

See also on The HuffPost : Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion share the same bed at the Grammy Awards

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Karim Benzema 2nd top scorer in Real Madrid

59 seconds ago

Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo is old, Real shoots real ammunition

13 mins ago

Drake gets a tattoo of his mother’s face

23 mins ago

the model holding hands with her lover in the streets of New York

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button