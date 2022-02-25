Megan Thee Stallion will debut as an actress in a comedy and declares herself a fan of ‘Euphoria’ and Zendaya | Music

Megan Thee Stallionknown for big hits like Bodysuit, WAP (with Cardi B), Thoth Shit or savage, is one of the most sought-after artists in the music industry. The rapper, with a unique and extravagant style, has managed to make millions of fans of all the world. Even other artists like Maroon 5, BTS, Ozuna, DJ Snake or Lil Nas X.

However, now Megan is pursuing another of her dreams: to become an actress. As she says, she not only writes songs, but she also likes to “write stories”. She so she has confessed to The Hollywood Reporter last February 23. “I definitely want to be an actress, but I also I want to be director. I love movies and I’m definitely one cinephile“, confesses the singer. “I like to create. I don’t just like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life,” she adds.

Fan of euphoria and Zendaya

And it is that his dream has already been fulfilled for the moment. Megan will debut as actress in a musical comedy called F**king Identical Twins With Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally. Fans are dying to see her on the big screen! In addition, he revealed another personal detail to get to know her a little more. It turns out that the American is a fan of… the series! euphoria! In the interview she has stated that the series is driving her “crazy”. “It made me want to cry, I wanted to scream and everyone is doing the best performances right now in euphoria . I know these are characters and the show isn’t real, but they had me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl get together! What are you doing?!’ “, she said.

He has also shown his charm towards Zendaya: “I know her and she is so good, so sweet, and when I first saw her in euphoria I thought, ‘Who is this? You don’t do this. But she is the best actress.” Will we ever see Zendaya and Megan together in a movie? It would be great if the two collaborated together, but for now we will have to keep waiting for the rapper to continue making more movies.