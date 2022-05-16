MeganFox | Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: the details of her love story | love | Machine Gun Kelly | Celebrities | Couple | VIU

The famous actress and the daring singer have become one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood. How did the love between the two artists arise? Was your engagement sudden or is there really a love story behind it? We tell you the details of the relationship between celebrities Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly and we mention his most iconic moments so far.

Back in the year 2020, Megan fox ended a ten-year relationship with actor Brian Austin Green, with whom he formed a family and had three children. Between recordings abroad and little time for their relationship, the chemistry was no longer working between the two movie stars. It was thus that she was the remembered interpreter of Confessions of a typical teenager He began to live a new stage in his love life. On the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The SwitchgrassColson Baker (better known as Machine Gun Kelly) locked eyes with Fox and the bond was almost instantaneous.

public dating

In May 2020, the artists residing in Los Angeles were already seen together and lovingly in the exclusive neighborhood of Calabasas. Apparently, reality surpassed fiction and days after seeing them together, Megan fox she looked like the protagonist of the new music video bloody-valentine from Machine Gun Kellysuggesting with her performance that there was something more than a work relationship between her and the singer.

an official couple

A couple of months later, the former co-workers were already referring to each other as more than just lovers. We all began to witness how their relationship was getting stronger as evidenced by the photos on social networks, the dedications in each post and the somewhat risqué Instagram comments between both celebrities. After a year since their first approach, the couple were already a constant on the main red carpets of awards, fashion events, among others.

Together forever

After a year and a half of company, a new commitment proposal came into the life of Megan fox. The setting: Puerto Rico. The Ring: Birthstones each in the shape of a heart. And to close the romantic evening, Machine Gun Kelly Y Megan fox they sealed their love by drinking the blood of their soul mate.