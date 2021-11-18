Megaspider, the nightmare of the mega spider who can pierce a human fingernail

Measure three inches from foot to foot and has fangs poisonous nearly an inch long and has jaws strong enough to pierce a human nail: and the megaspider , shaped funnel, recently arrived at Australian Reptile in Somersby Park, in the New South Wales.

Read also – Harry Potter, the owl flies to Spain: three specimens spotted for the first time in the north of the country

As the BBC reports, the zoo that houses the Spider stated that it is the largest of this particular species. Donated by a person anonymous, park managers are hoping the donor will step forward to help them discover even larger species of spiders in the future.

Michael Tate, the zoo’s education officer, told CNN, “It is unusually great and if we can convince the public to deliver more spiders like her, the result will be only the rescue more lives, given the huge amount of poison that they can produce. We really are anxious to find out where she comes from in the hope of finding other spiders like her. ‘

The spider was placed in the “antidote” program of the zoo: the poison of the eight-legged creature is taken and then sent to a company of Melbourne that it will transform in antidote. A program capable of saving 300 lives a year.

Last updated: Thursday 18 November 2021, 19:41



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED