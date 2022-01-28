Meggiorini in tears for the dead mother: ‘I collapsed, but I appreciate Majer’s apology. My insult to Pogba … ‘| Other Italian championships

Riccardo Meggiorini returns to the Lecce-Vicenza episode. During the match, the Inter school striker burst into tears after Zan Majer insults his dead mother: “He’s a good boy who got carried away – Meggiorini told Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport. appreciated your apologies. ”

“I thought about my mother, about the sacrifices she made when I was little. There were six of us in the family, you can’t imagine what she did to raise us. And when I started playing as a kid, she made my bus and took me everywhere. Ed she always came to watch my matches. If I’m a footballer, I owe it to her. ”

“It was a strong series of negative emotions and I let it out, those of Lecce were very kind and it closed there immediately. something is missing. Football is made up of decent people, sometimes there is a negative image on the outside “.

“I also have a few dirty words, every now and then, but not like this. Pogba accused me of having addressed a racist insult to him in a Toro-Juve derby in 2013? In reality it was a simple insult, another thing that happens on the pitch and it ends there. In fact, there were no consequences. ”