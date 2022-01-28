Meggiorini, insults to the dead mother: “What does she have to do with it?” Then she bursts into tears

A bad episode saw the former Torino forward Riccardo as the protagonist Meggiorini. At minute 88 of the Serie B match played yesterday – Wednesday 26 January – between Lecce and Vicenza (the team in which the former Toro plays), the Salento defender Zan Majer he addressed heavy offenses to Meggiorini, direct insults to his mother who died in 2017. In response, the former grenade turned towards the opponent with an unmistakable lip: “Be respectful! What does my mom have to do with it?” before complaining to the referee Guide what happened and burst into tears. His team-mates arrived to console him, as well as Lecce captain Lucioni.

At the end of the match, the Vicenza players headed towards Majer, but the situation was kept under control and, according to what Meggiorini said at the end of the match, the Lecce defender would have apologized anyway. “The important thing is that he came at the end of the game to apologize, at least he made that gesture” said the former Toro, who then summed up the story as follows: “A few too many insults flew, I went to push one of their players away because there had been a fight in midfield: I wanted to avoid them arguing again, instead they flew not very nice insults and when you go to touch personal affections, that maybe they are gone, it annoys me. I have been insulted several times “.