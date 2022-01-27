Meggiorini, Majer’s insults to his mother who died in Lecce-Vicenza and tears- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

It happened in Serie B Lecce-Vicenza: the Slovenian Lecce defender provokes, the attacker responds and then bursts into tears. To console him the captain of Lecce Lucioni. Meggiorini leaves the pitch in tears, then Majer’s apologies

The insults to the mother who is no longer there and the tears in the field. It was a terrible evening on Wednesday, January 26 for Riccardo Meggiorini, and not for the 2-1 defeat of his Vicenza, increasingly last in Serie B, against leaders Lecce. What hit the 37-year-old striker was what happened on the pitch with Zan Majer, Slovenian defender of the Salento. During a particularly excited phase in the recovery minutes of the match (shortly after Meggiorini’s goal at 88), the TV images showed the attacker addressing Majer with an unmistakable lip: “Show respect! What does my mom have to do with it? “.

Insults, tears and the embrace of the opponent It is the answer to a direct insult to the Riccardo’s mother, who died in March 2017 when the striker – who grew up in the Inter nursery and with a past in Serie A also with Bari, Bologna, Novara, Turin – wore the shirt of Chievo. Words that deeply hurt Meggiorini, who immediately complained to the referee Guide and then burst into tears while the opposing captain, Fabio Lucioni, intervened to console him with a hug. Shortly after, at the final whistle, as Meggiorini left the pitch in tears, some Vicenza players tried to reach Majer, but the situation was kept under control before it could escalate.

Majer’s apologies Meggiorini then explained: “A few too many insults flew, I went to push one of their players away because there was a fight in midfield: I wanted to avoid them fighting again, instead

not very nice insults flew and when you go to touch personal affections, which may no longer exist, it bothers you. I have been insulted several times “. The story however ended with the apology of Majer who reached Meggiorini in the locker room: “The important thing is that he came at the end of the game to apologize, at least he made that gesture”, concluded Meggiorini. Majer then reiterated his apologies even in public with a post on Instagram: «Sometimes on the pitch you say things you don’t think about, just out of competitive spirit and nervousness. But just as I did personally to Riccardo at the end of the game, I want to publicly apologize to Meggiorini. I’m really sorry. ‘