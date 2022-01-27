Meggiorini offended in tears, the insult awakens pain for the mother

When the cameras framed the attacker from Vicenza Riccardo Meggiorini in tears, during the match against Lecce, it was not immediately clear what was happening on the pitch. In that final game, a quarrel, a quarrel, even insults could be ignited, observing the animated gestures of those minutes, marked by the tears of the Vicenza player. A cry different from anger, born from frustration for a trivial matter of the field.

Meggiorini, the quarrel with Mejer and the insults

The two were the protagonists of a heated face to face, during which the Lecce Majer would have uttered a misplaced phrase that would have stirred up in Meggiorini strong feelings and an equally instinctive reaction.

The lip of the Vicenza attacker was captured by the television images that returned the key phrases of this story that hides a personal pain: “What does my mom have to do with it? She is respectful, ”he said Meggiorini. The intervention of the referee and the captain was useless, Fabio Lucioniwho was the first to understand what happened.

Meggiorini’s tears for her missing mother

Riccardo Meggiorini he lost his mother, a mourning that even those words have renewed in pain. After what happened, a note appeared on the Vicenza website and social networks:

“The tears? A few too many insults flew, I went to push one of their players away, because there had been a fight in midfield. I pushed him away to ensure that they didn’t fight again, but not very nice insults flew and when you go to touch personal affections, which may no longer exist, it bothers and I have been insulted several times. But the important thing is that he came at the end of the game to apologize, at least he made that gesture “, he declared in the post game. Meggioriniwho signed the network.

