During the match between Lecce and Vicenza, the tears at the end of the match made a lot of talk Riccardo Meggiorini. The Venetian attacker in fact exploded in tears after an offense against his mother, who is no longer there, received by Zan Majer from Lecce who then apologized both in the locker room and on social media, explaining that he was not aware of the death of the colleague’s mother.

“It was a strong series of negative emotions. And I let it out. Those of Lecce were very kind, I appreciated that it was immediately closed there. – Meggiorini explains today to Gazzetta dello Sport – On the pitch, we love each other, there is respect. Then in moments of tension something escapes, the important thing is that it ends there. Football is made up of decent people, sometimes there is a negative image on the outside. I also have a few bad words, every now and then, but not like this. Pogba? There was nothing racist, it was a simple insult, another thing that happens on the pitch and that ends there. In fact, there were no consequences. Should we lead by example? When we are on the pitch we have a lot of tension inside, we accumulate everything during the week, especially in moments like these when a team is doing badly. And then we look for an outlet on the pitch. The people who see the game may not know how we feel, and keeping everything inside everything is not easy ”.