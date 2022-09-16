Meghan and Harry: a huge star breaks the piggy bank to become their new neighbor

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has bought Oprah Winfrey’s farmhouse in Montecito. This residence is located not far from the house of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Jennifer Aniston bought Oprah Winfrey’s farm in Montecito

The actress’ new home is close to the Sussexes’ home

She bought it for $14.8 million

the DailyMail announces that Jennifer Aniston, 53, bought Oprah Winfrey’s farm in Montecito. It is a property ofworth $14.8 million. Note that the house is particularly well located since it is close to the home of the Duke and Duchess of SussexofAriana Grande as well as Ellen and Robe Lowe. This new acquisition of the star of the series Friends has four bedrooms. Which makes Jennifer Aniston the new rich and famous resident of Montecito, California, east of Santa Barbara. Besides this TV queen farmhouse, Jennifer Aniston also owns another $20.97 million mansion in Bel Air. Note that Oprah Winfrey bought this mansion for $ 10.5 million in 2021.

the DailyMail reveals that when buying this complex of almost 8500 m², it originally had a Mediterranean-style main house and two small cottages. Only last year Oprah Winfrey sold the two small cottages for $2.3 million to Bob Greene., personal trainer and property manager. The environment of the new home of the actress of Morning Show has attracted many celebrities. One of the reasons for this effervescence is undoubtedly the beauty of the region. As for Jennifer Aniston’s farm, it really is. Indeed, the property offers “picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple patios, landscaped gardens and a huge car yard, all on a private lot nestled among oak trees at the end of a long gated driveway”, Explain Architectural Digest. In addition, this house offers excellent privacy by the particularly wooded environment. It also has lawns and parking for up to 15 cars.

Successful actress and entrepreneur

Jennifer Aniston, whose net worth stands at $320 millionis best known to the general public thanks to her role as Rachel Green in the series Friends. Only, beyond her acting career, the Emmy winner is also an entrepreneur in the field of fashion. Moreover, at the beginning of this month of September, Jennifer Aniston had shared a photo of her in the shower for the promotion of a new product of her brand, LolaVie hair. Note that Jennifer Aniston launched into the field of beauty products for celebrities a year ago. His company focuses on marketing of hair care products at moderate prices, according to the Daily Mail.

According Page Six, Jennifer Aniston could invest more in the cosmetics field. Indeed, his company would have filed “a trademark application for a face and body lotion, a shower gel and candles”, always depending on the medium. In addition, she would also have signed an agreement with Vital Proteins to promote their products.