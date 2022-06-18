Meghan and Harry are ignored by the prince’s family

Former English rugby star Mike Tindall insulted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The former athlete is married to Zara, Harry’s cousin and daughter of Princess Anne, and could not contain his anger at seeing the Dukes of Sussex. The unfortunate word was pronounced on Saturday, June 4, at the reception after the outdoor concert in honor of the monarch, according to what was published in the Daily Express newspaper.

after the show, the exrugbier spoke with a guest and referred to Harry as an “idiot” referring to the fact that the young man had behaved incorrectly during the celebrations.

It is worth remembering that during the five days of celebration, Harry and Meghan only made one official appearance with the rest of the family: the couple was seen with them on June 3, during mass at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The rest of the days he avoided the public and the media. That June 3, the cameras recorded the exact moment that Tindall and his wife crossed paths with the Sussexes. In the images, Zara is seen leaving the cathedral and stopping next to her husband to speak with the guests.

At one point in the recording, Harry and Meghan appear, who approach the couple to chat. However, it is possible to notice that the exrugbier avoids talking to them. Even during the conversation, he does not meet their eyes and quickly seeks to start a dialogue with another person.

Mike Tindall has been part of the royal family since he married Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara.

According to body language expert Judi James, the awkward situation was caused by Tindall’s closeness to the crown prince and Harry’s brother, William. Interviewed by the British media, the specialist suggested that there may be a “little dilemma when Harry entered Zara’s group.”

“Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully around to talk to Harry here, who looks eager to get into his own car. However, Mike remains looking ahead, or around him, and holding his service order with a look of discomfort, “described James, who added:” At the end he talks to Viscount Lindley, who turns his back on Harry, cutting off to the two men in Zara’s conversation with Harry.”

The Sussexes made their public appearance at St. Paul’s Cathedral For their part, royal expert Colin Campbell told GB News that after the mass, the Sussexes were “avoided like the plague” and that “nobody wanted to talk to them” during the royal events.

The expert said that the couple was booed by the public and received coldly. Added to the uncomfortable situation was that “while they were waiting for their car, no one spoke to them except Zara.”

The relationship between the Sussexes and Buckingham began to strain in early 2020when they resigned as members of the royal family and moved to the United States.

The link It was further complicated in March of last year after the explosive interview with Oprah, where the former actress accused an unidentified member of asking what color her first baby would have. In addition, he admitted having suicidal thoughts and claimed that he was not allowed to seek help. For his part, Harry recounted how he felt trapped in the monarchy.

It is not the first time that Tindall has referred to Prince Harry in a derogatory way. Last October, the former England rugby star He joked that the royal family is so furious with Prince Harry that they would even like to hit him.

It happened when the man was invited to participate in a live show called A question of sport.

Among the comments Tindall made, he said that it would be fun to punch the prince to see how long it takes before his protection officers intervene.

In turn, he added: “At Balmoral, the family is now having this same conversation. Except the queen has taken away her security.”

Asked if he imagined himself depicted in the Netflix series The Crown, Tindall returned to referring to the drunken night when he was “slapped”: “That has to be the main incident, the whole slapping of Harry,” Tindall said, amused. .

The host of the program realized what the former rugby player had just revealed and replied: “They don’t even know about it. Now you’ve admitted it.”