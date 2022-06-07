Meghan and Harry share pictures of their daughter’s first birthday

The prince and his wife, who returned this Monday to California, where they live since in 2020 they distanced themselves from the british monarchy a, they showed a photo of the little girl in the gardens of her residence on the outskirts of London where they celebrated with some members of the royal family.

The Dukes of Sussex, harry and meghan markle, shared the first images of the birthday celebration of Lilibet the youngest daughter of the controversial couple who traveled to l United Kingdom to attend the festivities Platinum Jubilee of the Queen isabel II.

Leaving aside the tension caused when they accused dand racism to a member of the monarchy they did not name, the couple had lunch on Thursday with the Royal family, according to the press. On Saturday, its members wished a “very happy first birthday” to the little one on Twitter.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussexwere excluded from the balcony of the Buckingham Palace being now “non-active” members of the royalty, remaining invisible to the broadcasts of the parade of the “Salute to colors”watching him from the former office of the Duke of Wellington.

The tabloids showed howeveror photos of Meghan, dressed in a dark dress and large white hat, talking to Harry, whose dark suit contrasted with the military uniform tradical worn by his father Carlos and his older brother william dduring the parade.