Meghan and Harry: this almost incognito meeting that portends the worst for the royal family

The British royal family must tremble! Saturday June 25, 2022, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen entering the mansion of American presenter Oprah Winfrey. Will they record a new interview?

This is news that should make the British royal family tremble. According to information from DailyMailSaturday June 25, 2022, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted driving past the entrance to American presenter Oprah Winfrey’s mansion. As a reminder, it was with her that they granted a truth interview in March 2021 which had made a lot of noise. Archie and Lilibet’s parents weren’t alone when they arrived at the reporter’s sprawling property. They were accompanied of a woman who is considered a very close friend of the couple. It’s about by actress Janina Gavankar.

Still according to tabloid information, the duke and the Duchess of Sussex seemed to be concerned. While Prince Harry drove the car, his wife, seated in the back, spoke seriously with the actress, who occupied the passenger seat. They would have stayed almost an hour at Oprah Winfrey’s. During the last meeting between Prince Harry and his family, at the time of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, exchanges and contacts were limited.

The first interview with Oprah Winfrey made a lot of noise

“Prince Charles and Prince William are determined not to be at the center of unnecessary drama anymore“, had confided a source close to the palace to the DailyMail. They would probably not be happy to learn that Prince Harry is arranging a new interview with Oprah Winfrey after the many consequences of the first one. Meghan Markle and her husband hinted that there was a member of the royal family who was racist.