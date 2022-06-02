Meghan and Harry would be considering returning to royalty; this is the reason that would make them come back

Meghan and Harry back to royalty? Perhaps it is something that we can see in the near future because they became known the couple’s intentions to resume their royal duties. These rumors come amid her return to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. What is the reason that makes them think of going back to the royal family? Here we tell you the details.

Meghan and Harry’s alleged intentions to resume their duties in the British Royal House arise on the first day of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, in which they were present but did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet to the crowd, but rather they were from another point observing the parade “Trooping The Color”.

So far, it seems that the tempers calmed down between members of the royal family and dukes of sussex because the first day of the Platinum Jubilee passes normally. Maybe things will change tomorrow or when the rumor that they want to return to royalty reaches your ears, because you would have to see who agrees.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: AP

They reveal that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering returning to royalty

According to reports, Buckingham Palace aides are investigating rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may try to return to royalty and resume their old jobs.that’s how he published it The Mirror.

The Dukes of Sussex think about their future. Photo: AP

For what reason would Meghan and Harry return to royalty?

According to what was disclosed, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would consider a return to royal duties in the UK if their deals with Netflix and Spotify collapse. Being an active part of the royal family depends on whether your Media careers turn out to be ‘less durable than expected’.

Meghan and Harry in New York. Photo: AP

Richard Kay, an expert on the royal family, told the Daily Mail: “Aides are also looking into reports that Harry and Meghan may be tempted to return to royalty if their media careers turn out to be less durable than they hoped.” He added: “Its deal with streaming giant Netflix no longer looks so promising, while the deal with Spotify has yet to materialize.”.