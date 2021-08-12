Meghan and Kate: face to face at the wedding of Victoria Beckham’s son

August 12, 2021



Harry and Meghan Markle, the film: first photos and harsh criticism on social media of Fuga da Palazzo

The expected face-to-face between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could arrive earlier than expected thanks to Victoria Beckham. The former Spice Girls star in fact intends to invite both to the wedding of his son Brooklyn who will soon marry Nicola Peltz.

The two actors will marry in 2022 and Victoria is reportedly taking care of the wedding organization. To worry the designer and her husband David, however, there would be a detail: both the Sussexes and the Cambridges are in the guest list. Both in fact in the past have chosen to invite the Beckhams to their weddings, so not to reciprocate would be rude.

On the other hand though, as revealed by the Mirror, Victoria would be very worried about inviting both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to the event, especially after relations between Harry and William have further deteriorated due to interviews and public accusations. “Victoria is a little worried about inviting both couples to the wedding – confided a source -, because all the attention will be dedicated to the royal couples, rather than to the son and his future wife”.

The idea of invite only one couple, preferring it to the other: “Anyone who does not invite, will consider it a slap in the way – added the insider – and she is worried that if she invites both she will create conflict. She and David would like to maintain good relations with both couples.” If Kate and Meghan haven’t seen each other for months, Harry and William have got to meet at the funeral of Philip of Edinburgh and at the inauguration of the statue of Lady Diana. Two moments in which the tension between the brothers was palpable and the fracture was not healed.

The wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will therefore be an opportunity for a face-to-face between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. William’s wife, according to palace rumors, in the last period would have tried to get closer to your sister-in-law on the advice of the Queen. It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming months when Harry will present his memoir: an autobiography that is already causing discussion and that would be worrying the Royal Family who fear new accusations and the revelation of the family’s backstory that should have remained secret.