Meghan Markle: 15 summer hairstyles 2021 to copy. Beach waves included

Watch Meghan Markle to choose how to wear the your hair for summer 2021. Look at the (former) Duchess of Sussex if you want to look like one Cali Girl. This is how Meghan Markle defined herself, in the words of her English hairstylist George Northwood.

A Californian girl. And, when you think of a California girl, they come to mind hair blown by the wind and sunlit e textured by the brackish of the Ocean. A fable, every season of the year.

Summer, therefore, is there ideal season to look at Meghan Markle’s hair.

Of many hair hairstyles And folds that the former actress has worn in these years of marriage to Harry, we have selected 15. Discover them below and in the GALLERY. There is one for each summer occasion. And they are all to be copied.

Meghan Markle, hair: her most beautiful summer hairstyles

Summer and humidity: with i frizzy hair you have to live with it. And Meghan Markle knows it well… When frizz is uncontrollable, go for it eye-catching accessories. Like big earrings or great necklaces (perhaps of flowers). The more they are lively, the more they divert attention from the frizzy hair.

However, welcome frizz with a smile. Summer is the season of wild hair.

Soft waves are, instead, the perfect escorts of the summer cocktails. They sit elegantly on bare shoulders from summer clothes.

Summer is also the moment of experimentation. In addition to the crease, there are also textures. The brackish it’s a skillful hairstyles. It manages by itself to modify the hair surface.

If we can’t have the brackish we are specific sprays that replace it.

And finally, it chignon. Because if it’s Meghan Markle’s hair we’re talking about, this can’t be omitted famous crop. Of which she is Regina. In key messy or very tight at the nape of the neck, it is the perfect anti-heat hairstyle.

Also to be worn under the hats. Ascot 2018 sign.

