Meghan Markle accused of taking herself for “the Beyoncé of Great Britain”

This is a book that will cause a sensation. the book Brokers: the hidden power behind the Crown, written by Valentine Low, has not finished tormenting Meghan Markle. This Sunday, September 25, 2022, The Mirror reveals that a former palace insider went there with his remarks about Harry’s wife. And she didn’t leave a very good impression on him…

Meghan Markle is once again in turmoil. Since the disappearance of Elizabeth II, his return to British soil has been more than scrutinized. His appearances and his attitude have been dissected as much as possible. And although she and Harry returned to California the day after the Queen’s funeral, even today, criticism is raining down on the American actress. Among the subjects of the Crown, many still blame him for the interview granted to Oprah Winfrey. Moreover, the threat of a new interview has already made the royal family very worried.

Faced with the host, Meghan Markle said to herself “silenced” and “trapped“to sum up her time spent within the British royal family. Living first as a modern and independent woman, she had then leaned with emotion on her”disillusionment“and the shock generated by thehe many rules surrounding his new status. Also during this same interview, she returned to an episode that had marked her. “When I joined this family, that was the last time I saw my passport, my driver’s license, my keys“, as our colleagues from The Mirror. So many valuable elements taken by the authorities. In his eyes, it was his freedom that flew away.

Meghan Markle’s image is deteriorating

Since then, his version of the facts contrasts with many accusations about him. They have also multiplied in recent days. Sometimes accused of being venal during her royal trips, sometimes of being abject with the employees of Buckingham Palace. The British journalist Valentine Low, specialist in royalty, even adds a layer with his new book, Brokers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown. In this dependent work, the behavior of Meghan Markle is pinned within the royal family.

The Mirror reports that a former palace insider even slipped a few secrets to the author: “According to me, Meghan thought she was going to be Britain’s Beyoncé. She thought being part of the royal family would give her that prestige. But what she discovered was that there was so many ridiculous rules that she couldn’t even act like any other individual would, which isn’t easy. It just needed the decision makers to sit around a table and say, Ok, what are we going to do about this?“. A new spade, which is sure to cause a stir.