Meghan Markle again ferociously attacked for “not having committed the deed”

Posted on
“With all the problems there are in the world let alone if we have to think about Meghan Markle“. ‘Comment type’ under each article that deals with the “Duchess”, an article that, however, is read in a few minutes by tens of thousands of people. What will he have done this time? Now, the chance that she didn’t do a damn thing but that whatever he does generates massive media fury is concrete. This time it’s up to the children’s book “The Bench“, Which Markle wrote about the father-son relationship, specifically the one between Harry and Archie. “Ms Markle is a hypocrite. In the book she talks about the relationship between fathers and children, she who denied her father: she didn’t invite anyone from her family to the royal wedding apart from her mother, so it doesn’t seem as inclusive as she says she is “. Who said it? Piers Morgan, a royal expert with has a “commentator subscription” with the Mail Online. The comments on the tabloids were not enough, here comes the social networks: “The Boy on The Bench”, a book written by Corinne Averiss, it would be what Markle plagiarized to write hers. They say. And they say the title, cover and more show a dubious similarity. Is it possible that the former actress, aware of the media attention she receives, has copied the book of another author? The criticisms go as far as the name chosen to sign, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex“. In short, marketing is not forgiven for her. Fortunately, the writer Averiss had her say: “I have read the description and an excerpt, I see no similarity between my book and that of the Duchess“. Will it be enough to silence yet another controversy over Prince Harry’s wife? Probably not. And probably more will come. In this case, it can well be said that the ferocious controversies on social media and tabloids that shout “plagiarism” are motivated by nothing: Markle is attacked for not committing the crime.

