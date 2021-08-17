News

Meghan Markle again under accusation, an “incriminating” photo appears: “She lied to Oprah Winfrey”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Meghan Markle ended up (again) in the center of the storm. A new “conspiracy theory” has been circulating on the internet in recent days: Prince Harry’s wife allegedly lied during the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, in fact, the Duchess of Sussex had claimed to know nothing of the royal family before meeting her future husband. But the reality, according to the tabloid commentators, would be another. And to “incriminate” the actress would be one photo taken in 2014, that is two years before meeting the prince: Meghan Markle is immortalized holding a copy of the Irish magazine in her hand U Magazine with, on the cover, Kate Middleton, that is the future sister-in-law.

The future Duchess poses with Denise Cash, editor of the newspaper, because it was in that issue that she had written a piece about glasses alone. It is not said that then Markle had read the piece starring the Duchess of Cambridge, maybe he had simply leafed through the magazine, but the shot did not escape the attentive commentators of the Royal Family, who immediately associated the image with the Duchess’s statements, defining the photo as “embarrassing”: “I didn’t know anything about the Firm (this is the nickname with which Harry’s wife calls the royal family) – Meghan told Oprah – and I didn’t no research “.

Loading...
Advertisements

The photo was published for the first time in 2017 by the director of the magazine, Denise Cash, who shared the shot with a nice caption: “This photo speaks for itself, we knew they would become sister-in-law”.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

621
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
547
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
415
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
411
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
380
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
372
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
359
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
351
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
328
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
316
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top