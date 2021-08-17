Meghan Markle again under accusation, an “incriminating” photo appears: “She lied to Oprah Winfrey”

Meghan Markle ended up (again) in the center of the storm. A new “conspiracy theory” has been circulating on the internet in recent days: Prince Harry’s wife allegedly lied during the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, in fact, the Duchess of Sussex had claimed to know nothing of the royal family before meeting her future husband. But the reality, according to the tabloid commentators, would be another. And to “incriminate” the actress would be one photo taken in 2014, that is two years before meeting the prince: Meghan Markle is immortalized holding a copy of the Irish magazine in her hand U Magazine with, on the cover, Kate Middleton, that is the future sister-in-law.

The future Duchess poses with Denise Cash, editor of the newspaper, because it was in that issue that she had written a piece about glasses alone. It is not said that then Markle had read the piece starring the Duchess of Cambridge, maybe he had simply leafed through the magazine, but the shot did not escape the attentive commentators of the Royal Family, who immediately associated the image with the Duchess’s statements, defining the photo as “embarrassing”: “I didn’t know anything about the Firm (this is the nickname with which Harry’s wife calls the royal family) – Meghan told Oprah – and I didn’t no research “.

Loading... Advertisements

The photo was published for the first time in 2017 by the director of the magazine, Denise Cash, who shared the shot with a nice caption: “This photo speaks for itself, we knew they would become sister-in-law”.