Meghan Markle and Harry big absentees at Obama’s party (and only now you know why)

The press has often insinuated that Meghan Markle aspired to the White House and that the excellent relations with the Obamas could facilitate his political rise: now, however, things have changed so much that Harry and Meghan did not see each other at Barack’s birthday party. The former president celebrated 60 years with a big party, but not even the shadow of the Sussexes: did they say no or were they never on the list? Camilla Tominey, a journalist for the Telegraph, investigated the great absence and the reasons for the abrupt breakup: it seems that the cause of the end of the idyll is to be found in the bomb interview given by the Sussexes to Oprah Winfrey last March. The details have only just come to light.

INSIGHTS

Read also: >> MEGHAN MARKLE, THE GESTURE IN SECRET A FEW HOURS AFTER THE BOMB INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH: WHAT SHE DID