The British royal family waving on the balcony without Harry or Meghan Markle (REUTERS / Hannah McKay)

Meghan Markle and Harry reappeared in Buckingham but were not on the balcony with Queen Elizabeth II. The Dukes of Sussex did not go up to greet the crowd as if the rest of the British royal family did.

The jubilee is commemorated with a four-day bank holiday weekend. It started this Thursday with impressive parades and includes a service of thanksgiving on Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, and a parade organized by thousands of artists from schools and community groups across the country on Sunday evening. afternoon.

Harry and Meghan have traveled from their home in California to take part in the celebrations, although they were not seen on the balcony.. The decision they made to move to the United States, in search of privacy and economic independence, caused shock in the royal family. But it was compounded by public criticism of the couple, including in a television interview in which they accused an unnamed senior royal of racism.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine; with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis (Reuters)

The couple is in the Palace. She was seen inside, chatting with other royals and smiling.but without gala suits or military uniforms.

They both watched the parade from the Major General’s office overlooking the Whitehall parade ground.

This unlike the prince andrewwho has not been seen at the scene and has been stripped of his titles after the scandals over the accusation of sexual abuse.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend a Friday church service at the cathedral as part of the celebrations, in what would be the first official moment for the couple to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Queen. And even, according to his biographer Omid Scobie, could make a “surprise appearance” on June 5when the queen could go out on the balcony again with members of the family.

The Queen twice went out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. For his part, Prince Charles is expected to play a key role in the celebrations, for example receiving the salute from soldiers on behalf of his mother. Isabel has had mobility problems lately, and her team has been careful to make things as easy as possible for her.

A crowd in the streets of London (Reuters)

Prince Charles’s wife, Camilla, and other family members arrived in carriages to watch the parade from a building overlooking the grounds.

Elizabeth, 96, is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. The jubilee gives many people – even those who view the monarchy with indifference – an opportunity to reflect on the state of the nation and the enormous changes that have taken place during her reign.

The Banner Parade, which opened official events, is an annual tradition recalling how soldiers were shown banners to ensure they recognized important landmarks if they became disoriented in combat.

(With information from AP and AFP)