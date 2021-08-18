News

Meghan Markle and Harry, the aut aut to return. But the Queen says no to the baptism of the second daughter Lilibet Diana – Il Tempo

Giada Oricchio

No exception: Queen Elizabeth said no to baptizing Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had leaked their intention to baptize their second child in the traditional Anglican rite at Windsor, as Archie, but they were demanding that Her Majesty be present. After more than two months they have had to give up the claim (at least weird considering the accusations and offenses against the Royal Family) and will baptize their daughter in the USA with a confidential ceremony and without official images, far from the London fumes. Richard Fitzwilliam, royal insider, told the Express: “It now seems certain that the baby’s baptism will take place in Meghan Markle’s home state without the controversy that characterized Archie’s baptism. Harry and Meghan are determined to do things their own way ”.

Meghan Markle desperate. What really happened with the Obamas

For the moment, the one who did it “in her own way” is Elizabeth II. It is not a question of a transversal revenge, but a question of protocol: His Majesty avoids attending minor events and among these there are also baptisms (in fact he was not present to that of the Sussex’s eldest son, nda). Therefore no derogation to appease the fugitives: it will follow the etiquette as for all the other grandchildren and this inadmissible condition the Windsor chapel will remain closed.

