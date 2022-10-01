Meghan Markle and Harry, uncovering the scandal with their Foundation

For just over 2 years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been involved in endless controversies related to their conflicts with the British Royal Family. Now, a new scandal has been uncovered due to the support that the Sussexes have made, through their ‘Archewell’ foundation, a charity that supports the community of transgender children and young people, but that has been publicly denounced for providing some implements that could cause damage and irreversible consequences to the young people who submit to it.

It’s about ‘Mermaids’, a non-profit organization that is under investigation for offering and distributing breast dressings to children under the age of 13 without parental consent. It is a kind of super tight breast girdle that, according to a large number of experts, can trigger quite serious health problems such as: respiratory and breastfeeding problems, shortness of breath, chronic back pain, broken ribs and the possibility of that you may suffer from a pulmonary perforation.

According to the ‘Daily Telegraph’, the ‘Mermaids’ help center also informed minors who communicated with said organization that “hormone-blocking drugs are safe and fully reversible.” However, endocrinology experts disagree with this premise, since there is not enough evidence to support that hormone blockers do not cause permanent sequelae in the body.

JK Rowling explodes on social media and accuses the Sussexes of supporting ‘Mermaids’

In a post on her Twitter account, the author of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga wrote the following: “The president of the board of directors of @Mermaids_Gender recently gave evidence under oath that Mermaids ‘is not a medical organization’. Now an investigation reveals that they are advising boys about puberty blockers and providing folders to underage girls without parental consent.” He also assured that many influential personalities such as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and actress Emma Watson supported this organization “without doing their due diligence”, so they should feel really ashamed to give visibility to an organization that can harm the health of hundreds. of minors.

Due to the seriousness of the accusations, a spokesperson for the Charity Commission has given its official statements on this case: “In general, the accusations involving vulnerable young people are of a serious nature and our orientation is clear: protection must be a central priority for all charities and trustees. We are aware of concerns about Mermaids’ provision of services and are evaluating the information to determine whether or not this is a Commission matter.”

For the moments, neither Meghan nor Prince Harry have spoken before this new controversyso it is not yet known if they made the decision to withdraw support from ‘Mermaids’, or if they will continue to represent said association through ‘Archewell’.