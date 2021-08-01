Meghan Markle and Harry’s message to Archewell

Since Harry and Meghan took the plunge leaving the royal family and passing across the ocean, many pebbles have been removed from their shoes. From the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to the series of their own or others’ podcasts that they have released in recent months, every opportunity has been exploited to the maximum of its media potential with the precise aim, at least so it would seem, of dividing public opinion and making people talk about themselves. This time, however, the most talked about couple of the Old and New World has chosen a message of solidarity and love to update the website of the Archewell Foundation, created along the lines of the name of their firstborn with the aim of supporting and promoting charitable actions.

Since Harry and Meghan left the royal family they have taken many pebbles off their shoes. Cameron SpencerGetty

In the wake of the birth of little Lilibet Diana and the fleeting, but all in all relaxed, meeting that took place last July 1 in London between Harry and William for the inauguration of the statue of Diana, Harry and Meghan have chosen to share a reflection on the meaning of the word compassion and its importance, inviting their followers to share stories that speak of this feeling. “Our mission at Archewell is to lead systemic and cultural change, one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the heart of all culture and connection in this world” – reads a post entitled “What is compassion?”.

“For us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves – continues the post -. It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences, and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need. It means raising different voices and giving people a platform from where they can share their stories. It means taking that newfound understanding and empathy and channeling it into concrete action for the people who need it most.

“Every time someone carries out an act of compassion, whether it is to lead a young woman or give space to someone who has had a difficult day, our world becomes a better place – they add from the Archewell team -. Compassion is at the heart of everything we do. We hope you will join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.” The update concludes with a question to the foundation’s supporters, who are invited to share their own personal experience that has had to do with an act of compassion towards themselves or others. One more time the example of Lady Diana, always alive in Harry’s heart, resounds loud and clear, which last June, taking part in the surprise Diana Awards 2021, he addressed the winners and recalled the tireless commitment of the mother to build a better world at the service of others. This time the controversy is zero.

