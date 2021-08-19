Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, who would now be “closer than ever”

Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton “They are closer than ever and working on their relationship for the good of the family“. The most gossip gem unpredictable of summer 2021 comes from Us Weekly. Always the wives of princes William And Harry I’m painted as rivals united only by (mutual) antipathy. And instead here’s the twist: according to the American weekly, «the two in reality now they get along well and hear each other more often than before“. The alliance you don’t expect could soon land on TV.

Markle, according to the anonymous source of Us Weekly, it would have contacted Middleton to better understand the life of the future queen consort on the occasion of a documentary which will air on Netflix: “Meghan asked her for Kate’s collaboration for a project for Netflix, a documentary that will highlight the Duchess of Cambridge’s charitable work and the huge impact it has had with your philanthropy. ” Kate was “very flattered” by Meghan’s proposal and now the two “are a lot accomplices between them. They are closer than ever and they work on their relationship for the sake of the family“.

The American magazine had already revealed a few weeks ago that the duchesses had intensified their contacts since last May, when Meghan had become the mother of the second child Lilibet. Two o’clock, aftershock interview to Oprah Winfrey in which the Sussexes have torn apart the royal family even accusing it of racism, they would therefore be trying to put the pieces back together. Of rebuild “a healthy relationship”. And to think that Meghan, in the televised outburst against the royal family, had personally brought up Kate accusing her of making her cry. Things, to listen to Us Weekly, now they have definitely changed. What do their respective spouses think, divided by palpable frost even at the inauguration of the statue of mother Diana, for now it is not known. But if Kate and Meghan had indeed become accomplices and allies, any future peace scenario between the now knife-brothers would seem less improbable.

