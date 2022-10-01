Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking for a new mansion in a more luxurious and exclusive area

Again the prince harry Y Meghan Markle They are giving something to talk about after revealing that they are looking for a new home for their family, as it seems the montecito mansion (California), where they have lived since they resigned from british crown and that has 9 rooms, 16 bathrooms, private pool, spa, sauna, wine cellar and infinite gardens, It is no longer a dream for the Dukes of Sussex.

According to The Santa Barbara News-Press, Meghan Markle and the prince harry they want to find a new home in the exclusive area of Hope Ranchwhere the luxury houses are around the $22 millionbecause the one of now is not “comfortable enough”.

It should be noted that the area where they are looking for a mansion is the home of other celebrities such as Katy Perry, Adam Levine, Ellen DeGeneres or Jennifer Aniston.

Hope Ranch is about 10 miles away from Prince Harry’s current residence, and has a host of high-end amenities on its premises, including a field, a golf club, a tennis court and equestrian trails for residents.

It should be noted that the rumors about Harry and Meghan’s desire to move out come after police installed license plate scanning cameras near their mansion “for a spike in crime in the neighborhood“says The Sun.

Apparently, the son of Charles III and his wife had their own scare on May 19, when the police were alerted to two intruders in their home. Santa Barbara police records show officers went to the home at 5:44 p.m. to respond to a call.

Less than two weeks later, the may 31They also responded to a second alert for the same reason, hours before Harry and Meghan took a private jet to the UK to attend the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

