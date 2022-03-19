Meghan Markle and Prince Harry donate money to Ukraine

We try not to lose track of Meghan Markle because her style always seems fascinating to us, but the Duchess of Sussex is much more than that. Over the last few years, we have seen different facets of her personality, she even just wrote a children’s book called ‘The Bank’. Her supportive side, which she shares of course with Prince Harry, has always been one of the most visible and now together they have just contributed a lot to the most disadvantaged of the current European war: the Ukrainian people.

We were able to find out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated money to the Ukrainian people thanks to the foundation they are founders of, Archewell. In their blog ‘news’ they have shared today a great news entitled ‘Aid to Ukraine’ (“Aid to Ukraine”). As can be read, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wanted to collaborate with different organizations that are in Ukraine in order to help those who are suffering the most from the consequences.

Along with this supportive news, they also wanted to share their recent loss in said news. Apparently, A companion of Prince Harry in the Invictus Games, Serhii Karaivan, has lost his life defending his country against the Russian invasion. The duke is devastated by the situation.

The statement that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared through their Archewell Foundation to publicize these donations says:

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through their non-profit Archewell Foundation, have donated to a number of organizations working on the ground to support the people of Ukraine, including HIAS, The HALO Trust and a coalition of Ukrainian media such as The Kyiv Independent, supported through the organization Are We Europe We also continue to work with our partners at World Central Kitchen and the World Health Organization to help with the global and local humanitarian response to the crisis.

Finally, our hearts are heavy to learn of the recent loss of a member of our veterans community in Ukraine, who was defending his country from attack. We also pay tribute to the brave men and women of our global veterans community, past and present, who have long protected their countries and families with unparalleled strength and determination. We continue to work and talk with the Invictus Games Foundation every day to help where we can.

All of us at Archewell have been inspired by the work these organizations have taken on, and also by the stories of those on the front lines.

We’re sharing some of these stories below in case you feel compelled to take action. If you can, we hope you will support or amplify their efforts.”

Next, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have wanted to share stories about how different organizations act with which they are collaborating with the intention of giving a voice to these projects that fight for the survival of the Ukrainian people.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io