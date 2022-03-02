Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will invest in gender-equitable nonprofits

In celebration of Women’s History Month.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Women’s History Month by investing in nonprofits dedicated to promoting gender equality.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement saying: “As we approach Women’s History Month, the Archewell Foundation announces a series of not-for-profit investments in leading organizations [que] create policies to empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide them with a network of tools and support to gain employment.” Organizations include the National Women’s Law Center, 19, Smart Works, and the Center on Poverty and Inequality at the Georgetown University Law Center.

Smart Works, a UK-based charity that helps women find jobs, shared the good news on Twitter: “We are pleased to announce that the Archewell Foundation [nos] will support a grant to help enable a major research project on female unemployment in the UK” Markle first became a patron of the organization in 2019 and continues to support it to this day.

Smart Works CEO Kate Stephens expressed her thanks to the Duchess of Sussex for contributing to its growth. “We are very grateful to [Markle]. We are dedicated to providing women with the tools they need to feel confident at such a critical time in their lives, and the research we are conducting will shed light on the challenges they face.”.