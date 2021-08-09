Meghan Markle and the “failure” on her 40th birthday

Meghan Markle on the day of his fortieth birthday she received many good wishes – including those (skimpy) of the royal family – but also a public “disappointment”. The prince’s wife Harry celebrated the important milestone by publishing on the website of the Archewell foundation a video with which he launched 40×40′, an initiative that wants to “help women return to work” after the pandemic. During the video, the duchess asked fans, as a birthday present, some of their time. Begging them to post on Instagram a poem dedicated to his new project. His request, as the Daily Express, has practically fallen on deaf ears: only two hundred users have given themselves the trouble to compose the celebratory rhymes.

A real slap in the way for the former actress who had studied that video in detail: the “presidential” desk to give the image of a strong and confident woman; the necklace with the zodiac signs of the children Archie and Lilibet “Lili” Diana to show yourself devoted mom; the husband Harry appeared from a window in juggler version to return the picture of a united and happy family. Everything is perfect, apparently. Yet something, apparently, did not work. Meghan has only convinced two hundred people to give her some time to support her new project. If the former actress, as royal watchers have been claiming for months, really said farewell to the royal family and moved to California to pursue the dream of become president of the United States, this first failure to succeed does not bode well. But Meghan, we know, will know how to fix it.

