News

Meghan Markle and the “failure” on her 40th birthday

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Meghan Markle on the day of his fortieth birthday she received many good wishes – including those (skimpy) of the royal family – but also a public “disappointment”. The prince’s wife Harry celebrated the important milestone by publishing on the website of the Archewell foundation a video with which he launched 40×40′, an initiative that wants to “help women return to work” after the pandemic. During the video, the duchess asked fans, as a birthday present, some of their time. Begging them to post on Instagram a poem dedicated to his new project. His request, as the Daily Express, has practically fallen on deaf ears: only two hundred users have given themselves the trouble to compose the celebratory rhymes.

A real slap in the way for the former actress who had studied that video in detail: the “presidential” desk to give the image of a strong and confident woman; the necklace with the zodiac signs of the children Archie and Lilibet “Lili” Diana to show yourself devoted mom; the husband Harry appeared from a window in juggler version to return the picture of a united and happy family.  Everything is perfect, apparently. Yet something, apparently, did not work. Meghan has only convinced two hundred people to give her some time to support her new project. If the former actress, as royal watchers have been claiming for months, really said farewell to the royal family and moved to California to pursue the dream of become president of the United States, this first failure to succeed does not bode well. But Meghan, we know, will know how to fix it.

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, the “warm” wishes of Beyoncé and Eugenie of York (“ally” in the Windsor house)

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle, inside the video for her 40 years: from Lilibet Diana to the “presidential” desk

READ ALSO

If Prince Charles “obscures” Meghan’s birthday with that of the Queen Mother

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

389
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
355
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
326
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
318
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
282
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
268
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
262
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
261
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
241
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
239
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top