Meghan Markle and the overwhelming resemblance to her son Archie

Red, as a common trait. Archie Harrison, son of Harry of England And Meghan Markle, in its prime two years of life he has always been close to his father, mainly because of the hair colour: “They are equal, the similarity it’s overwhelming, ”some fans had commented looking at the shared video on the occasion of his first birthday. “Anyway it is still early, things still can change“.

Archie been looking a lot like Meghan 😭💞 pic.twitter.com/U8DeZUg94F – Julieth🌻 (@troubleshade) May 22, 2021

And indeed the situation seems to have happened overturned: in the family clip shown during the docuseries “The Me You Can’t See” – albeit baby Sussex see only in passing while running on the beach and playing with the swing – someone noticed noticeable similarities with the mother: “They are very similar,” commented one user Twitter, posting a shot of Meghan as a child. «Starting from dark eyes“.

«Even in the smile he remembers a lot the duchess»Writes another follower. “Now I think it is a perfect mix, very beautiful. Before it was closer to dad, now the similarity it’s moving on the mother’s side, I’m curious to see how it will grow“. However, there are many fans who still claim that Archie is a kind of photocopy of Harry, as the famous photos of the prince as a child.

Beyond the physiognomy, it seems that baby Sussex slowly began to speak: «Among the prime little words there is as well grandmother DianaRevealed the duke speaking with Oprah Winfrey. “This thing makes me happy, but at the same time it makes me sad a bit’. I put a photo my mom’s in Archie’s bedroom, but I wish it were still here with us. I dreamed of introducing her to hers nephew and Meghan ».

Waiting for the little girl who will arrive in the Sussex house in the summer, the toto-similarity it has already begun.

