Meghan Markle angry at Katy Perry? This stubborn grudge

According to information from the British press, Meghan Markle does not carry American singer Katy Perry in her heart.

Since stepping down from royal duties and the UK in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living a social life in California. It is in Santa Barbara that they settled and raise their two children, Archie, 3 years old, and Lilibet, 1 years old. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have offered themselves a luxurious property in the very chic district of Montecito, which brings together a large number of stars.

As reported by Daily Express, the Sussexes do not live far from Orlando Bloom and his wife, Katy Perry. And the two couples would maintain good neighborly relations. But if Prince Harry gets along rather well with the actor, it is rumored that Meghan Markle wouldn’t want to hear about the singer.

Meghan Markle, a resentful woman?

According to a source who confided in the British tabloid, the Duchess of Sussex would still not have digested a comment from Katy Perry regarding her wedding dress :

Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and calls them if he sees anything suspicious in the vicinity. However, Meghan recalls a comment Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and she’s known to hold a grudge.

In May 2018, shortly after Sussex’s wedding, Katy Perry joked about Meghan Markle’s dress choice, saying she “should have done one more fitting.” A small spade that she had thrown on the set of the show EntertainmentTonight and which did not escape Meghan Markle:

I don’t expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling for parent-teacher meetings in the future!

joked the anonymous informant.

However, if some sources agree that Prince Harry and Orlando are very good friends, others have tempered with the Daily Star :

The Duke of Sussex and Orlando Bloom fall more into the category of acquaintances than friends.

Prince Harry as Orlando Bloom

Recently, Orlando Bloom played the role of Prince Harry in the controversial show from the HBO channel, The Prince. The actor was chosen to dub the character of the Duke of Sussex in this series that makes fun of the royal family, including Prince George. Some defenders of the monarchy have even called it “cruel”.

However, although Prince Harry is aware that Orlando Bloom is performing his role in The Prince, it has in no way tainted their relationship. So, in your opinion, will they try to reconcile their wives?