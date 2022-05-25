Meghan Markle at a crossroads after her father’s stroke

Meghan Markle must choose between her father or the United Kingdom (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, has received bad news and that is that her father, Thomas Markle, has suffered a serious cerebral stroke for which he has been taken to the hospital emergency room, where he is still hospitalized.

For now, Meghan’s silence at the public level is sepulchral after Thomas’s health incident that, according to the Daily Mail, has made him lose the ability to speak. While he is in a California hospital, the former Duchess of Sussex may not have known what happened, or so the press says.

Honestly, if I have found out that I am a journalist from Spain, how is his own daughter not going to find out and more so being a public figure? Impossible. It is clear that Meghan knows that her father is admitted although, due to their lack of relationship, it is natural that he prefers to avoid the controversy of speaking to the media about it.

But Markle finds herself at a double crossroads with this unexpected stroke and, on the one hand, will she visit Thomas in the hospital with all that that entails? And on the other, will she cancel her trip to the UK to be with Harry’s family?

They are two important issues and that is, on the one hand, if Meghan is not going to visit her father, perhaps the press puts her in a broth calling her a bad daughter, selfish or who knows how many other things. But, on the other hand, the truth is that just like in many anonymous families, Meg has every right not to go see her father after how badly he has behaved with her.

It should be remembered that Thomas Markle, among other things, He has called his daughter “false and stunned” before the media, he also gave an exclusive talking about how he felt when he saw the wedding with Harry on television and, the strongest, he made a montage with a paparazzi prior to the wedding that damaged a lot to your daughter.

Thomas Markle has spoken about his daughter in ’60 Minutes Australia’

With this resume, of course, he is not the father of the year, if we add to that that his daughter Samantha, Meg’s stepsister, wants to sit her down in court because she says that many lies have been told about her, it would be normal for Meghan not to want to see nor in painting to that family branch, no matter what happens.

Continue reading the story

In fact, Samantha has already alluded to Meghan also on that occasion in the aforementioned medium: “My father is recovering in the hospital and we ask for privacy for the family, for his health and well-being. He just needs a lot of peace and rest. We are praying for him. It’s amazing how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s indifference over the years. That something unforgivable”.

But despite all this, I am afraid that Meghan is a compassionate woman and she has shown it to her father before with the messages and the letter that was leaked trying to fix things with him so, maybe she will not go to the hospital to avoid the show you meditate but he will ask to be informed of his entire process, at least I think so.

In addition to this, Meghan and Harry fly this week to the United Kingdom and it is an important trip since it is the first time that the couple has returned to the land of the prince since the famous Megxit a few years ago.

It’s a major engagement coinciding with the recent Elizabeth II Jubilee and perhaps the Sussexes can spend time with the family and if they take Lilibet with them they will finally get to meet her as they only know Archie. Two major life events unfold before Meg’s path, which one she will choose remains a mystery.

It may interest you…