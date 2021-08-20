Meghan Markle, “at risk after the fight”. Book and noble titles, the last troubles of the Duchess – Il Tempo





Giada Oricchio 05 June 2021

If it were the plot of a fiction, we would not believe it: the troubles for the Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Dukes of Sussex, they never end. The children’s book, edited by Meghan Markle, could be penalized for a dispute between publishers. After the accusations of racism and abandonment addressed to the Royal Family, after the intruder who tried to violate the privacy of the Dukes, after the bones of a dead man found near the Montecito mansion, here is a new obstacle for Meghan Markle. The launch of the illustrated book “The Bench“could be postponed and hit bookstores with fewer copies than other literary works due to a quarrel between its publisher and Britain’s largest bookseller.





The Duchess of Sussex’s children’s tome, The Bench, is due out Tuesday and was supposed to come with a near-regal fanfare and commercial, but a conflict between publisher Penguin Random House and Waterstones, the UK’s largest bookseller, could relegate it. in less visible areas of the library. PRH, in fact, argues that the bookstore is unable to sell many copies and Waterstones responded by placing the book in storage to ensure supplies. A spokesperson for the chain told the Telegraph: “We are not boycotting PRH stocks, but we are doing our best to ensure that availability for customers remains good despite lower overall inventory levels. We generally do this by placing their stocks in place. less prominent within our bookstores. Waterstones is currently operating on reduced credit terms from PRH, the only publisher in the UK to place restrictions on our ability to operate. “

The Society of Authors, the UK’s professional writers union, is concerned: “Whatever contractual and supply disagreements these companies are experiencing, they both have a responsibility not to let them impact the authors and readers they want. enjoy their work “.

And that’s not the only headache for the former actress who is expected to become a mother for the second time in late June. According to the “Mirror” tabloid, Meghan told Harry to stop revealing the Royal Family’s bad things whenever she speaks out because she fears she will be deprived of the title of Duchess of Sussex. Markle is covered with proposals, but she knows most of them are due to the noble title. Losing a moniker he hates so much (verbally) would be irreparable damage to his public relations.



