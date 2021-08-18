Meghan Markle at There is mail for you guest by Maria De Filippi

During the 24 editions of You’ve Got Mail Maria De Filippi has always accustomed us to great guests from the world of cinema, television and sports, ranging from Johnny Depp to Chris Hemsworth, then moving on to Francesco Totti and Jude Law, Gabriel Garko, Can Yaman, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Orlando Bloom and so on and so forth. In short, a parade of stars worthy of the best night of the Oscars. Despite the always high-sounding and very high-level names, the bang that Maurizio Costanzo’s wife seems to have in store for the new season of There is Mail for you it is truly colossal and, if confirmed, would once again demonstrate how Queen Mary can go where no one could (and would dare) ever. According to some rumors reported by Who And CheNews.it indeed the presenter of Men and women And Friends he would call as a guest Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, Duchess of Sussex and former member of the Royal Family.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A character among the most talked about in the world that of Markle, especially after the famous interview with Oprah Winfrey where (supported by her husband) Meghan he had severely attacked the English crown accusing her of racism. Words not exactly soft those said by Prince Harry’s wife, today free not only from court duties and institutional commitments, but also mistress of living life in her own way, of working, earning and spending her money as she wants without having to pay I count to no one.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You’ve Got Mail will return in January 2022 and will always follow the usual format. The presence of a star, known globally, such as Meghan Markle, could be a historic event, even for a program that has been going on for 24 editions. Further developments are awaited (confirmations or denials?), But the negotiations are still ongoing and it will take some time before an official announcement from the entourage of Maria De Filippi.

Queen Mary second to none. Maybe just Oprah.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume READ NOW Loading... Advertisements The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io