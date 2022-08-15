Meghan Markle at war with a famous singer: these amazing revelations

Surrounded by celebrities in Montecito, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bonded with some of their famous neighbors. There is one, however, for which the Duchess of Sussex would harbor a stubborn grudge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and have been creating for a new life in usa with their son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one. The couple reside in the California town of Montecito, Santa Barbara. This is home to a host of celebrities, including actor Orlando Bloom and his girlfriend Katy Perry. the Daily Express reports that while Prince Harry adapts very well to his surroundings, his wife, Meghan Markle, is said to be angry with the singer.

The former actress could indeed harbor a ‘resent’ for the American superstar over a remark the singer made about her 2018 wedding dress. “Orlando is very sympathetic towards Harry and Meghan and calls them if he ever sees something suspicious in the neighborhood »explained a source to the Daily Expressbefore adding: “However, Meghan recalls a comment Katy Perry made in 2018 about her wedding dress and she is known to hold a grudge. »

Meghan Markle resentful

At the time, Katy Perry had joked that she “would have done one more try” when she was asked about the marriage during an appearance on EntertainmentTonight in May 2018. Prince Harry’s wife reportedly felt offended by the remark. “I don’t expect to see Meghan and Katy carpooling to parent-teacher meetings in the future! »concluded the source.

While some sources said Orlando Bloom and Prince Harry were very good friends, another told the Daily Star : “The Duke of Sussex and Orlando Bloom are getting more into Ia category of knowledge than friends. » The actor recently played Prince Harry in the controversial HBO cartoon series, The Prince, which made fun of the royal family and in particular Prince George. If it had been reported that Prince William’s brother was aware of Orlando Bloom playing his role, the satirical series had drawn backlash for targeting Prince George, some even calling it “cruel.” But that didn’t dampen relations between the Lord of the Rings actor and the Duke of Sussex, unlike Meghan Markle and Katy Perry.

