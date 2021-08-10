News

Meghan Markle, best wishes on Twitter of the entire Royal Family for her 40th birthday

It’s a birthday unusual that of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who turns 40 today. The party, organized in their villa in California will be for the “few” 65 elected, excluding the Royal family. For guests, including Oprah Winfrey, a Open buffet and a floral cake ordered by Prince Harry. But, despite the absence, there was no lack of royal greetings directly from Buckingham Palace which, at the stroke of midnight, invaded Twitter of posts for Meghan.

Leader of social greetings is the much criticized Queen Elizabeth who tweeted for Meghan writing “I wish the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday.”

Following also the wishes of Harry’s brother, Prince William and his wife Kate and, again, the tweet for Meghan of Prince Charles and Camilla: “I wish the Duchess of Sussex a happy 40th birthday.”

The day of Meghan’s first 40 years also marks the beginning of a new path for the couple because it comes after they finally left the royal family in March and just two months after giving birth to their second child, little Lilibet.

